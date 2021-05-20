State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,368. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

CareDx stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.