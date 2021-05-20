State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,850 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 44,256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $39,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

R1 RCM stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

