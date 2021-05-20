State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Viasat worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Viasat stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,330.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

