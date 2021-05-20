State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

