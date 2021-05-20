State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.97 Million Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Kura Oncology worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

