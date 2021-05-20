State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Scientific Games worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scientific Games by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Scientific Games by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of SGMS opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $62.66.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

