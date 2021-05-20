State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,746 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Callaway Golf worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

