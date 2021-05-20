State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Heska worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $13,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heska by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $11,017,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $194.08 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

