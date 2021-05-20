State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Green Dot worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Green Dot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Green Dot by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Green Dot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Green Dot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,626.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock worth $14,356,148. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Green Dot stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

