State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $887,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 496,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 35.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

GO opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

