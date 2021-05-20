State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 174,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 150,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

