State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

