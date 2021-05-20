State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bandwidth by 3,938.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,506,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.97. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

