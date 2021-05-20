State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cohu by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

