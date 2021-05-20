State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 39,480 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4,931.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.82 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

