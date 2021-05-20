State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 49,083 Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vroom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vroom by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,883 shares of company stock worth $57,191,486 in the last ninety days.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.