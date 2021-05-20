State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 179.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,291,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,635.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,625 shares of company stock valued at $27,889,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $105.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.