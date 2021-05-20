State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,874 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.