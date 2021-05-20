State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Meritor worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Meritor by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

MTOR stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

