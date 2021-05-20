State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,078 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Vocera Communications worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

NYSE VCRA opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,852. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

