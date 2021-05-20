State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,723 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of 2U worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

