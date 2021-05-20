State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,031 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Veracyte worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,033 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 892,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT opened at $36.65 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

