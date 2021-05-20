State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,586 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $54,844,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 312,094 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $747,041.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $16,113,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

