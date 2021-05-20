State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,009 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,614 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after acquiring an additional 122,187 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,429,000 after acquiring an additional 238,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

