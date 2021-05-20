State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,898 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.