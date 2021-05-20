State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,805 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Vonage worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.59, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

