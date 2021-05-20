State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 41,834 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,834 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,387. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.