State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,003 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Xencor worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

