State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.05 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Avaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVYA. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

