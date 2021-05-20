State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.15 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $45,011,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 459,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 122,433 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

