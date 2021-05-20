State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Tenable worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,085 shares of company stock worth $9,018,214. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.