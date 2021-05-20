Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.50

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 216547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 1,743 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $35,748.93. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $54,126.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,935 shares of company stock valued at $143,561. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 684,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,793 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

