Step Finance (STEP) One Day Volume Tops $2.88 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003544 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $2.88 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00406258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004230 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00959060 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

