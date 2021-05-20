STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
STERIS has raised its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.
Shares of STE stock opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.10.
STE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.80.
In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
