STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE stock opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.80.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.