stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00071760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00453508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00221669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.49 or 0.00997077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00034784 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

