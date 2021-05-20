Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DNB Markets

Investment analysts at DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.