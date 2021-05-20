Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 20th (ADI, ADS, BIDU, BMO, BNS, CAE, CRR.UN, CWB, DMS, EXP)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 20th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $183.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $450.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$40.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$40.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $240.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$98.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $234.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$133.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $107.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $258.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $260.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

