Stock Traders Buy High Volume of United Parcel Service Call Options (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 373,276 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,633 call options.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.00. 196,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

