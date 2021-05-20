Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,853 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,841% compared to the average volume of 199 call options.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 510,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,198. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

