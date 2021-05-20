Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 932 put options on the company. This is an increase of 971% compared to the typical volume of 87 put options.

NTRA opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

