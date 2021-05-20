Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Thomson Reuters Call Options (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,251% compared to the average daily volume of 421 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 60.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

