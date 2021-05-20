Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Spectrum Brands Call Options (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the average daily volume of 207 call options.
SPB stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
