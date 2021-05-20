Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SYBT opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

