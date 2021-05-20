StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 325 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 325 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $22,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.08. 58,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,502. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

