StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.90

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 293960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.07.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

