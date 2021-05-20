Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95.31 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002757 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $319.05 million and $95.31 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.01166899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.00 or 0.09716428 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,521,993 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

