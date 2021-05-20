Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

