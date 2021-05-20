Strong Price Down 12.2% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $135.19 or 0.00330391 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00407828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00218743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00954115 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

