StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Tops $943,671.35

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $943,671.35 and $398.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 260.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,523,407,402 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,213,048 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

