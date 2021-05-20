Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.60

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.20. Subaru shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 398,702 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

